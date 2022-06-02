Police in US State of Oklahoma Respond to Mass Shooting, Fatalities Reported

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2022) Law enforcement in the US state of Oklahoma responded to an active shooter situation in the city of Tulsa, local police chief Wendell Franklin said in a statement.

"(The Tulsa Police Department) has responded to an active shooter incident near 61st & Yale. Please stay away from the area and yield to all emergency vehicles as we deal with this response.

We will update the media as soon as we are able to gather details," Franklin said via Twitter on Wednesday evening.

AP reported that Tulsa police said some of those wounded in a shooting at a medical building on a hospital campus "unfortunately were killed."

Police believe the suspect has been shot, but it is unclear whether it was self-inflicted or by law enforcement officers, a department spokesperson told reporters. Multiple people were injured and some killed during the incident, police also confirmed.