UrduPoint.com

Police In US State Of Oklahoma Respond To Mass Shooting, Fatalities Reported

Sumaira FH Published June 02, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Police in US State of Oklahoma Respond to Mass Shooting, Fatalities Reported

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2022) Law enforcement in the US state of Oklahoma responded to an active shooter situation in the city of Tulsa, local police chief Wendell Franklin said in a statement.

"(The Tulsa Police Department) has responded to an active shooter incident near 61st & Yale. Please stay away from the area and yield to all emergency vehicles as we deal with this response.

We will update the media as soon as we are able to gather details," Franklin said via Twitter on Wednesday evening.

AP reported that Tulsa police said some of those wounded in a shooting at a medical building on a hospital campus "unfortunately were killed."

Police believe the suspect has been shot, but it is unclear whether it was self-inflicted or by law enforcement officers, a department spokesperson told reporters. Multiple people were injured and some killed during the incident, police also confirmed.

Related Topics

Injured Police Twitter Vehicles Tulsa Media All From

Recent Stories

“Who introduced you ideology of three pieces?,” Maryam lashes out at Imran K ..

27 seconds ago
 Will Hollywood be ready to welcome back Johnny Dep ..

Will Hollywood be ready to welcome back Johnny Depp or Amber Heard?

42 minutes ago
 Govt committee to make railways best, safe public ..

Govt committee to make railways best, safe public transport

1 hour ago
 Why is vivo X80 Currently the Top Flagship Smartph ..

Why is vivo X80 Currently the Top Flagship Smartphone in Pakistan?

2 hours ago
 PSL franchise Peshawar Zalmi announces 4th edition ..

PSL franchise Peshawar Zalmi announces 4th edition of Zalmi Madrasa League

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan approaches PHC to seek protective bail

Imran Khan approaches PHC to seek protective bail

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.