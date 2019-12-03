Police in US State of Wisconsin Say 'Critical Incident' Occurred at Local High School

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2019) A critical incident occurred at a local high school in the US state of Wisconsin and the suspect is now in custody, the Waukesha Police Department said in a statement on Monday amid media reports of a shooting at the facility.

"There has been a critical incident at Waukesha South high school ... the building is safe and secure," the police department said via Twitter. "The suspect is in custody.

"

The police department described the event as an isolated incident and said they are not seeking any other persons of interest. The incident is in the investigative stage, it added.

NBC news, citing a school district official, reported that the incident saw a school security officer exchange gunfire with a suspected student gunman. The school security officer struck the student during the exchange, and his condition is not immediately known, according to the report.