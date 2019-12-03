UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police In US State Of Wisconsin Say 'Critical Incident' Occurred At Local High School

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 12:00 AM

Police in US State of Wisconsin Say 'Critical Incident' Occurred at Local High School

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2019) A critical incident occurred at a local high school in the US state of Wisconsin and the suspect is now in custody, the Waukesha Police Department said in a statement on Monday amid media reports of a shooting at the facility.

"There has been a critical incident at Waukesha South high school ... the building is safe and secure," the police department said via Twitter. "The suspect is in custody.

"

The police department described the event as an isolated incident and said they are not seeking any other persons of interest. The incident is in the investigative stage, it added.

NBC news, citing a school district official, reported that the incident saw a school security officer exchange gunfire with a suspected student gunman. The school security officer struck the student during the exchange, and his condition is not immediately known, according to the report.

Related Topics

Police Exchange Twitter Student Waukesha Media Event

Recent Stories

Trump, Netanyahu Discuss 'Threat From Iran,' Other ..

12 minutes ago

Oman Proposes Holding Conference on Middle East, Y ..

12 minutes ago

Fujairah Ruler condoles King Salman on death of Pr ..

1 hour ago

RAK Ruler condoles King Salman on death of Prince ..

1 hour ago

NMC participates in Saudi Media Forum

1 hour ago

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa grie ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.