Police in Vienna Evacuating Presidential Residence Hofburg Over Bomb Threat

The police in Vienna said Wednesday they were evacuating the Hofburg palace, which serves as the residence of the president, over a bomb alert

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) The police in Vienna said Wednesday they were evacuating the Hofburg palace, which serves as the residence of the president, over a bomb alert.

"The territory around Hofburg is being evacuated and cordoned off," the police said on Twitter.