Police In Vienna Evacuating Presidential Residence Hofburg Over Bomb Threat
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 10:29 PM
VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) The police in Vienna said Wednesday they were evacuating the Hofburg palace, which serves as the residence of the president, over a bomb alert.
"The territory around Hofburg is being evacuated and cordoned off," the police said on Twitter.