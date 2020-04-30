UrduPoint.com
Police In Vienna Find No Dangerous Objects In President's Office After Bomb Threat Search

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 12:46 AM

Police in Vienna Find No Dangerous Objects in President's Office After Bomb Threat Search

The Viennese police said they did not find any dangerous objects in the president's residence in the Hofburg palace after a search over a bomb threat

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) The Viennese police said they did not find any dangerous objects in the president's residence in the Hofburg palace after a search over a bomb threat.

"Nothing was found in the search, the cordon can be lifted," the police said on Twitter.

