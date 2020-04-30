- Home
Police In Vienna Find No Dangerous Objects In President's Office After Bomb Threat Search
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 12:46 AM
VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) The Viennese police said they did not find any dangerous objects in the president's residence in the Hofburg palace after a search over a bomb threat.
"Nothing was found in the search, the cordon can be lifted," the police said on Twitter.