Police In Western France Alerted To New Series Of Mysterious Attacks On Horses - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 08:39 PM

Police in the western French department of Finistere suspect that another two incidents in which horses were injured are linked to a series of mysterious intentional mutilations of equines that have been happening across France for a month, the Ouest France media outlet reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) Police in the western French department of Finistere suspect that another two incidents in which horses were injured are linked to a series of mysterious intentional mutilations of equines that have been happening across France for a month, the Ouest France media outlet reported on Thursday.

Earlier on Thursday, police in the commune of Ergue-Gaberic in the Finistere department received complaints that one horse was found injured in the leg and another assumed sedated. Another attack in the department was reported on the night of August 27, when two horses were found tied with electric wire, which caused them significant injuries.

Attacks on equines have been detected in some 20 departments of France for weeks, yet police are at a loss as to the motives or identities of the perpetrators.

Local police divisions have opened probes into reported cases and authorities called on horse owners to be vigilant regarding the situation.

"We urge all owners to be vigilant and report any abnormal movements near the enclosures to the gendarmerie," the Dordogne police division wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

The speculation on the motives of the abusive acts includes an internet challenge or a satanic ritual.

