Police in Zimbabwe Arrest More Than 105,000 People Over Lockdown Violations - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2020) The number of arrests pertaining to the violation of the coronavirus lockdown in Zimbabwe since the start of the outbreak is exceeding 105,000 people, Zimbabwean media reported, citing police.

According to the ZBC news broadcaster, 105,670 people have been arrested as of Saturday.

"Many people are no longer observing lockdown regulations, in just two days more than a thousand people were arrested for unnecessary movement and for not wearing masks. There is also an increase in the number of people who are operating shabeens and backyard beer-drinking binges and we will be arresting all these violators," police spokesperson Paul Nyati said, as quoted by ZBC News.

Additionally, according to the police spokesperson, 276 people have escaped from the quarantine centers ” 29 of them were subsequently tracked down and will face a court trial.

As of Monday, Zimbabwe has confirmed 1,478 coronavirus cases, including 25 fatalities, according to the latest situation report by the World Health Organization.