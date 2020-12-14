UrduPoint.com
Police Injure Shooter Who Opens Fire Outside Manhattan Cathedral - Reports

Mon 14th December 2020

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2020) A shooter was injured by police in New York City as he opened fire near the Cathedral of St. John the Divine, US media report.

The shooting occurred shortly before 4 p.m. local time on Sunday (21:00 GMT), after a Christmas show, the New York Post said. The shooter was apprehended by two police officers.

Meanwhile Daily news reported citing an NYPD spokesman that the police officers critically wounded the shooter who was then taken to a local hospital. According to the newspaper, the cathedral is closed amid the coronavirus pandemic, but it hosted a Christmas carol performance on the front steps on Sunday.

ABC News reported that the suspect opened fire at law enforcement officers when they arrived at the scene on Sunday and police returned fire, wounding the shooter.

According to ABC News, no police officers were injured.

