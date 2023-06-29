Police Investigating Suspicious Package Left Outside US Supreme Court - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2023) US law enforcement officers are investigating a suspicious package left outside the Supreme Court building in Washington, the US Capitol Police said on Thursday.

Earlier on Thursday, the US Supreme Court ruled that Harvard and UNC's consideration of race in their college admissions process violate the Fourteenth Amendment of the US Constitution, which guarantees equal protection under the law.

"We are assisting the Supreme Court Police with a suspicious package," police said in a statement on Twitter.

Police could not provide further information about the incident, according to the statement.