Open Menu

Police Investigating Suspicious Package Left Outside US Supreme Court - Statement

Sumaira FH Published June 29, 2023 | 10:30 PM

Police Investigating Suspicious Package Left Outside US Supreme Court - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2023) US law enforcement officers are investigating a suspicious package left outside the Supreme Court building in Washington, the US Capitol Police said on Thursday.

Earlier on Thursday, the US Supreme Court ruled that Harvard and UNC's consideration of race in their college admissions process violate the Fourteenth Amendment of the US Constitution, which guarantees equal protection under the law.

"We are assisting the Supreme Court Police with a suspicious package," police said in a statement on Twitter.

Police could not provide further information about the incident, according to the statement.

Related Topics

Supreme Court Police Washington Twitter Race

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler exchanges Eid greetings with well-wi ..

Sharjah Ruler exchanges Eid greetings with well-wishers

10 minutes ago
 Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns bu ..

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns burning copies of Holy Quran in ..

40 minutes ago
 UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with ..

UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with Turkish President, Kuwaiti Pr ..

3 hours ago
 Saqr Ghobash meets Saudi Crown Prince

Saqr Ghobash meets Saudi Crown Prince

4 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives well-wishers on Eid Al Adh ..

Fujairah Ruler receives well-wishers on Eid Al Adha

4 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Adha well-wi ..

UAQ Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Adha well-wishers

4 hours ago
RAK Ruler receives well-wishers on Eid Al Adha

RAK Ruler receives well-wishers on Eid Al Adha

4 hours ago
 ERC distributes Eid Al Adha sacrificial meat in 4 ..

ERC distributes Eid Al Adha sacrificial meat in 4 Syrian governorates

4 hours ago
 Gold slides to over 3-month low

Gold slides to over 3-month low

7 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler, CP continue to receive Eid Al Adha we ..

Ajman Ruler, CP continue to receive Eid Al Adha well-wishers

8 hours ago
 Eid-ul-Azha being celebrated today with religious ..

Eid-ul-Azha being celebrated today with religious fervor

8 hours ago
 Chery listed in China’s top 50 global brands in ..

Chery listed in China’s top 50 global brands in 2023

8 hours ago

More Stories From World