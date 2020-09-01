UrduPoint.com
Police Issue Riot Declaration After Protesters Set Building On Fire In Portland

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 04:23 PM

Police Issue Riot Declaration After Protesters Set Building on Fire in Portland

Protesters set a building in the US city of Portland on fire overnight into Tuesday, prompting police to declare the situation a riot and force the crowd to leave the area

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) Protesters set a building in the US city of Portland on fire overnight into Tuesday, prompting police to declare the situation a riot and force the crowd to leave the area.

"This was the arson fire that prompted a riot declaration tonight. It was critical to secure the area to allow firefighters to respond to this dangerous situation," Portland police said on Twitter.

The police have warned that those who refuse to stop rioting and leave the area will be arrested. In addition, the police may use tear gas and batons against the protesters.

A New York Times correspondent tweeted that protesters set a fire outside the building where Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler supposedly lives.

Protests against racism and police brutality erupted in Portland and other US cities following the May 25 killing of an unarmed African American man, George Floyd, in police custody in the city of Minneapolis. Nationwide unrest has escalated following last weekend's non-fatal shooting of another African American man, Jacob Blake, by the police in the city of Kenosha, located in Wisconsin.

