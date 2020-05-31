UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Keeping George Floyd Protesters One Block Away From White House - Press Pool

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 31st May 2020 | 04:20 AM

Police Keeping George Floyd Protesters One Block Away From White House - Press Pool

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2020) Police are preventing participants in the George Floyd protest in Washington DC from getting too close to the White House, journalists from the White House press pool report.

On Saturday, temporary barriers were set up in such a way that the protesters ended up on the corner of 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, a block away from the White House, according to reporters.

On Friday, about 1,000 people took part in the George Floyd protest in Washington DC, in the Lafayette Square park directly north of the White House. At least six people were detained.

Protests erupted across the United States this week after George Floyd, an African-American man, died in police custody on Monday, after a white police officer in Minneapolis knelt on Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes. A video circulating online shows Derek Chauvin pinning unarmed Floyd to the ground with his knee; Floyd repeatedly tells the police officer that he cannot breathe until becoming unresponsive.

A total of four police officers involved in the arrest have been fired. Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. The US Department of Justice has made the FBI investigation into Floyd's death a top priority.

US President Donald Trump warned on Saturday that if the unrest continues in US cities, then the Federal government would step in and the military would be used. Speaking at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, Trump said the death of George Floyd was a grave tragedy but warned against surrendering to hostility. Trump stressed that every US citizen has the right to be safe in their workplace, home and city streets.

Related Topics

Murder Protest Police Washington White House Trump Died Man George Lafayette Minneapolis Florida United States FBI From Government Top

Recent Stories

Egypt reports 1,367 new coronavirus cases

3 hours ago

Department of Health provides free COVID-19 testin ..

3 hours ago

UAE Government: COVID-19 recoveries rise to 17,546 ..

3 hours ago

Jordan announces four new coronavirus cases

4 hours ago

Oman reports 603 new COVID-19 cases

4 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 1618 new COVID-19 cases

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.