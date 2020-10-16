UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Kill Six Robbers In Northern Egypt - Interior Ministry

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 09:27 PM

Police Kill Six Robbers in Northern Egypt - Interior Ministry

The Egyptian police on Friday targeted a dangerous gang of robbers in northern Dakahrlia province and killed its six members, the Interior Ministry said

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2020) The Egyptian police on Friday targeted a dangerous gang of robbers in northern Dakahrlia province and killed its six members, the Interior Ministry said.

According to the ministry, the security forces learned about the location of nine members of the gang in Dakahrlia, not far from Cairo, on Thursday.

The ministry added that all criminals were prison escapees.

When the police stormed a building where robbers were hiding, the criminals opened fire. During the clash, the security forces killed six members of the gang and injured three others.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Police Interior Ministry Cairo Criminals All From

Recent Stories

Northern beats KP in National T20 Cup

2 minutes ago

BBIT to setup offices in Karachi and Gwadar to att ..

2 minutes ago

Hand washing reduces risk of infections: speakers

4 minutes ago

Speaker NA reviews developmental projects in sport ..

4 minutes ago

Swedish developer offers reward for 'stolen police ..

4 minutes ago

Rijas Eiffel Heights Polo Cup 2020: Day 4

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.