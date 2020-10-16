Police Kill Six Robbers in Northern Egypt - Interior Ministry

The Egyptian police on Friday targeted a dangerous gang of robbers in northern Dakahrlia province and killed its six members, the Interior Ministry said

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2020) The Egyptian police on Friday targeted a dangerous gang of robbers in northern Dakahrlia province and killed its six members, the Interior Ministry said.

According to the ministry, the security forces learned about the location of nine members of the gang in Dakahrlia, not far from Cairo, on Thursday.

The ministry added that all criminals were prison escapees.

When the police stormed a building where robbers were hiding, the criminals opened fire. During the clash, the security forces killed six members of the gang and injured three others.