Police Killings of Native Americans Remain Underreported Tragedy - Tribe Member

ALBUQUERQUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) The fact that police killings of Native Americans in the United States on the basis of race continues nowadays and stays underreported is upsetting, Roman Powell, ground member/warrior of Muskogee (Creek) nation, told Sputnik.

"In this day and age, it's sad there is still discrimination going on. The Indians are still discriminated," Powell said. "Let's talk about police departments. The Indians, there is the same amount of Indians being killed by law enforcement than there is in the US but you just don't hear about it because it doesn't get put on a national or state front just like the other issues, just like the other shootings and killings of individuals.

.. It just doesn't get reported."

Powell said Native Americans get killed on the basis of race or based on location close to the reservations.

"Or even in towns because there is a lot of stereotyping that goes on, a lot of discrimination that goes on," he added. "It's sad that in this day and age it still happens."

Powell spoke on the sidelines of the National Congress of American Indians (NCAI) 76th Annual Convention and Marketplace in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Established in 1944, the NCAI is the oldest and largest non-profit organization representing US native tribes and the interests of tribal governments and communities.