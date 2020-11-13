UrduPoint.com
Police Launch Operation in Switzerland's Biel After Reports of Shootings - Reports

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) Police have launched a special operation in the Swiss town of Biel after receiving reports of several shootings, the national Blick newspaper reported on Thursday.

An eyewitness told the newspaper that he heard at least five shots, as well as saw two people lying on the ground.

The police in the canton of Bern confirmed to the newspaper that officers were carrying out a special operation but did not provide any details.

The Waffengasse street in Biel is currently cordoned off, the newspaper added.

