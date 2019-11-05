Police Launch Probe Into Allegations of Sexual Offenses at UK Nursery

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2019) UK police have launched an investigation following allegations of sexual offenses at Jack and Jill Childcare in Devon county's town of Torquay, which is located in southwest England, local police said on Tuesday.

The officers originally received information related to the sexual assault allegations on July 28. A male employee was arrested later that day in connection with the incident. He was then released on bail until November 22 and was moved out of the area as the investigation continued.

"Since the information was received in July, a police investigation has been ongoing. As part of this, over 250 hours of CCTV from within Jack and Jill Childcare have been reviewed. As a result of CCTV enquires, a number of children aged 2+ have been identified as potential victims of contact offences," Acting Detective Chief Inspector James Stock from the Devon and Cornwall police department said.

Stock added that the incident was limited "to within the nursery setting," and the offensive actions appear to have been committed by "a lone individual."

Jack and Jill Childcare's license was suspended pending further investigation. According to the Sky news broadcaster, the nursery was temporarily closed by the Ofsted education regulator on October 24, following several unannounced visits after the arrest was made.

Only one in every 23 sexual offenses reported to police in Devon and Cornwall result in a conviction, according to new figures, as cited by the local media website, Devon Online. Police figures show that 2,966 sexual offenses were reported from April 2018 to March 2019, however, separate statistics reveal that only 131 people were convicted.