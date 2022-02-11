UrduPoint.com

Police Launch Probe Into Threats Made To Towing Company Clearing Ottawa Trucker Protest

Faizan Hashmi Published February 11, 2022 | 02:50 AM

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) Ottawa police have launched a criminal investigation into threats made against a local towing company that was contracted to clear the peaceful anti-vaccine mandate protest in Canada's capital, Ottawa Police Service Chief Peter Sloly said.

"At least one of the major tow trucks (company) that would have been able to supply us with the logistics to tow illegal vehicles and to significant degree reduce the size of the demonstration has been threatened themselves...there is a full criminal investigation going into those threats," Sloly said during a press briefing on Thursday.

Sloly added that the threats against the business has come through sophisticated online activities and direct threats to its employees.

The wave of protests across Canada began in January, with thousands of truckers and hundreds of other demonstrators converging on Ottawa to express strong opposition to vaccine mandates for truckers crossing the US-Canada border.

The protest has since evolved into an anti-government demonstration, with various groups uniting in opposition to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

