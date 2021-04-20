Police Look For Suspect After Shooting Leaves 1 Dead In New York
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 11:42 PM
There is an active shooter situation near a grocery store in New York, Naussau County police said on Tuesday
"There has been an active shooter situation at the West Hempstead Stop & Shop.
The #NassauCountyPD is canvassing the area & nearby schools have been notified to lock down & secure their buildings. The subject has not been apprehended yet & we ask that area residents remain indoors," police said in a statement on Twitter.
NBC, citing authorities, said the shooting left 1 dead and two others injured, according to media reports.