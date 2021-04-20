Police Look for Suspect After Shooting Leaves 1 Dead in New York

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

There is an active shooter situation near a grocery store in New York, Naussau County police said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) There is an active shooter situation near a grocery store in New York, Naussau County police said on Tuesday.

"There has been an active shooter situation at the West Hempstead Stop & Shop.

The #NassauCountyPD is canvassing the area & nearby schools have been notified to lock down & secure their buildings. The subject has not been apprehended yet & we ask that area residents remain indoors," police said in a statement on Twitter.

NBC, citing authorities, said the shooting left 1 dead and two others injured, according to media reports.