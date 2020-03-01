Police Making Copies of Hard Drives From Computers at Sputnik Turkey Office in Istanbul

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2020) Turkish police officers are making copies of hard drivers from computers at the Sputnik Turkey office in Istanbul, Sputnik Turkey reported.

"Police officers are making copies of computer hard drivers at the office of Sputnik Turkey in Istanbul," a spokesperson for the agency told Sputnik.

The news came after the incident with three Sputnik Turkey employees in Ankara, who were intimidated late Saturday in their apartments by groups of aggressive people shouting out nationalist slogans. The journalists were called to stop their professional activity and threatened with violence.

Since Saturday evening, the journalists had been held by police for questioning, and they were released just a short while ago. The prosecutor's office in Ankara said in a statement that the journalists did not commit any offense and were free to go.

Meanwhile, police officers came to the news agency's office in Istanbul and conducted searches there. Sputnik Turkey editor in chief, Mahir Boztepe was also detained by police and his fate is yet unknown.