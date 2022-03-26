Police nab 26 professional beggars in rawalpindi

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2022 ) :The Rawalpindi Police arrested 26 beggars to get rid of the menace of professional begging from the city.

A spokesman of police said on the directives of in-charge Beggars Squad, they took action against the professional beggars, and detained them in different police stations of Rawalpindi city.

On this occasion, Senior Superintendent of Police Operations, Waseem Riaz said the special beggar squad was striving working hard to check the increasing number of professional beggars.

"The professional beggars stand on various highways and squares of Rawalpindi city and not only affect the flow of traffic but also increase risk of accidents. Therefore, the public is also requested that do not serve alms to them as discouraging such factors will not only improve the society but also the flow of traffic," he remarked.