Police Neutralize 2 Explosive Devices At Market In Kiev - Mayor

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 05:26 PM

Police Neutralize 2 Explosive Devices at Market in Kiev - Mayor

The Kiev police have neutralized two improvised explosive devices at the city's Minsky Market, Mayor Vitaliy Klichko said on Tuesday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) The Kiev police have neutralized two improvised explosive devices at the city's Minsky Market, Mayor Vitaliy Klichko said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the police press service said that law enforces defused a suspicious object found near Minska station of Kiev Metro.

"The bomb squad has just defused two improvised explosive devices at the Minsky Market. At about 12:00 p.m.

[09:00 GMT], an anonymous person reported via 102 helpline that two kiosk trucks located at Obolonskyi Avenue, 26, had been mined. Law enforces and the bomb squad checked this information and found the dangerous items," Klichko wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to the mayor, all people in the area were urgently evacuated, while the site near the kiosk trucks was cordoned off.

"The explosives fixed between a car and the kiosk trucks were defused," Klichko added.

