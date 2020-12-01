(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) Russian law enforcement officers have not contacted the Echo of Moscow radio station in connection with opposition figure Alexey Navalny's appearance on air earlier this year, Alexei Venediktov, the editor-in-chief of Echo of Moscow, told Sputnik on Tuesday, after reports emerged that a probe had been launched into Navalny's comments.

Earlier on Tuesday, several media outlets reported that Moscow investigators were conducting a probe after Navalny's comments on overthrowing the constitutional order in Russia on air of the Echo of Moscow.

"It was a live broadcast ... on April 27, 2020. No one has contacted us since April 27," Venediktov said.

Navalny was hospitalized in the city of Omsk on August 20, after he fell ill on a flight from Tomsk to Moscow. Doctors in Omsk diagnosed him with metabolism malfunction, which led to a sudden change in blood sugar levels.

Omsk doctors found no trace of poisonous substances in his blood and urine. Navalny was later transported to Germany. Shortly after his arrival in a clinic in Berlin, the German government claimed, citing military doctors, that he had been poisoned with a Novichok-type nerve agent. Berlin then said that the conclusions of Germany were backed by laboratories in Sweden and France. Neither Germany, nor the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons have shared the formula of the alleged poison with Russia.

Following Navalny's illness, the European Union imposed sanctions on six Russian officials it suspected of involvement in the incident. Russia has repeatedly denied any involvement in the alleged poisoning of the opposition activist. Moscow also said that Berlin has yet to reply to requests for Russia's legal assistance regarding Navalny's case.