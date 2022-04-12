Police Not Investigating NYC Subway Shooting as Terrorism Act - Commissioner

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The New York police are not investigating the Brooklyn subway shooting as a terrorist attack, New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2022) The New York police are not investigating the Brooklyn subway shooting as a terrorist attack, New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said on Tuesday.

"There are currently no known explosive devices on our subway trains and this is not being investigated as an active terrorism at this time," Sewell said. "Reportedly, we have no one with life threatening injuries as a result of this case."