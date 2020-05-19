(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) Col. Mohammad Ahya Tolo, the security chief of the police headquarters of Afghanistan's central Uruzgan province, was killed in a roadside bomb blast, a source in the Uruzgan police told Sputnik on Tuesday.

This happened when the senior officer was visiting a police checkpoint in the Khanqah area of Tirinkot, the provincial capital, the source specified.

Three of Tolo's bodyguards were injured in the bomb blast.