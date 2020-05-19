- Home
- World
- News
- Police of Afghanistan's Uruzgan Province Say Senior Officer Killed in Roadside Bomb Blast
Police Of Afghanistan's Uruzgan Province Say Senior Officer Killed In Roadside Bomb Blast
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 05:13 PM
Col. Mohammad Ahya Tolo, the security chief of the police headquarters of Afghanistan's central Uruzgan province, was killed in a roadside bomb blast, a source in the Uruzgan police told Sputnik on Tuesday
KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) Col. Mohammad Ahya Tolo, the security chief of the police headquarters of Afghanistan's central Uruzgan province, was killed in a roadside bomb blast, a source in the Uruzgan police told Sputnik on Tuesday.
This happened when the senior officer was visiting a police checkpoint in the Khanqah area of Tirinkot, the provincial capital, the source specified.
Three of Tolo's bodyguards were injured in the bomb blast.