Police Of Afghanistan's Uruzgan Province Say Senior Officer Killed In Roadside Bomb Blast

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 05:13 PM

Police of Afghanistan's Uruzgan Province Say Senior Officer Killed in Roadside Bomb Blast

Col. Mohammad Ahya Tolo, the security chief of the police headquarters of Afghanistan's central Uruzgan province, was killed in a roadside bomb blast, a source in the Uruzgan police told Sputnik on Tuesday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) Col. Mohammad Ahya Tolo, the security chief of the police headquarters of Afghanistan's central Uruzgan province, was killed in a roadside bomb blast, a source in the Uruzgan police told Sputnik on Tuesday.

This happened when the senior officer was visiting a police checkpoint in the Khanqah area of Tirinkot, the provincial capital, the source specified.

Three of Tolo's bodyguards were injured in the bomb blast.

