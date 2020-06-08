Police of Honduras Extend COVID-19 Curfew Through June 14

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) The National Police of Honduras announced that the nationwide curfew, imposed to combat the coronavirus pandemic, would be extended through June 14.

"To ensure more efficient preventive control over COVID-19, it has been decided to extend the currently valid total curfew from 23:00 of Sunday, June 7, [05:00 next day GMT] ... to 23:00 of Sunday, June 14, 2020," the police said in a statement.

Under the police order, during this week, citizens and residents of Honduras will have the right to leave home in the period between 9.

00 a.m. and 5.00 p.m. local time on certain days, depending on the last digit of their identity card. People with identity cards ending in six will be allowed to leave home on Monday, those with identity cards ending in seven will be authorized to leave home on Tuesday, etc. During the previous week, people with identity cards ending in one-five had the right to leave home. Walks and public transport use remain banned during the weekend.

Honduras has confirmed 6,327 COVID-19 cases, including 712 recoveries and 256 fatalities, since the beginning of the outbreak.