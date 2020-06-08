UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Of Honduras Extend COVID-19 Curfew Through June 14

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 10:50 AM

Police of Honduras Extend COVID-19 Curfew Through June 14

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) The National Police of Honduras announced that the nationwide curfew, imposed to combat the coronavirus pandemic, would be extended through June 14.

"To ensure more efficient preventive control over COVID-19, it has been decided to extend the currently valid total curfew from 23:00 of Sunday, June 7, [05:00 next day GMT] ... to 23:00 of Sunday, June 14, 2020," the police said in a statement.

Under the police order, during this week, citizens and residents of Honduras will have the right to leave home in the period between 9.

00 a.m. and 5.00 p.m. local time on certain days, depending on the last digit of their identity card. People with identity cards ending in six will be allowed to leave home on Monday, those with identity cards ending in seven will be authorized to leave home on Tuesday, etc. During the previous week, people with identity cards ending in one-five had the right to leave home. Walks and public transport use remain banned during the weekend.

Honduras has confirmed 6,327 COVID-19 cases, including 712 recoveries and 256 fatalities, since the beginning of the outbreak.

Related Topics

Police Honduras June Sunday 2020 From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Local Press: UAE will reinvent itself and can emer ..

38 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 8 June 2020

38 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Academic year to start August 30: Minister of Educ ..

9 hours ago

Bahrain reports 362 coronavirus infections

9 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 3,045 new COVID-19 cases

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.