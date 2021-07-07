Police Officer, 2 Federal Agents Wounded in Shooting While Undercover - Superintendent

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) Two Federal agents of the US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and one police officer have been non-fatally shot while conducting an investigation this early morning in Chicago, Illinois, Superintendent of Police David Brown said on Wednesday.

"At 5:50 a.m. [10:50 GMT] this morning. We have had three officers shot. Two of the officers shot are ATF agents and one of the officers shot is a Chicago police officer," Brown told reporters during a press briefing. "Each of these officers have non-life-threatening injuries. They are all in stable condition being treated.

"

One of the ATF agents was shot in a hand, another in the arm, and the Chicago police officer was hit in the back of the head while they were inside a car working in an undercover capacity, Brown added.

The Chicago police chief noted that this is the 36th officer shot in Chicago since the beginning of this year.

The amount of gun violence cases has sharply increased in the US over the past months. On Tuesday, Governor Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency in the state of New York in an effort to curb the number of shootings and murders.