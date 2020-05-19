UrduPoint.com
Police Officer, 3 Civilians Injured In Bomb Blast In Afghanistan's North - Police

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 04:05 PM

Police Officer, 3 Civilians Injured in Bomb Blast in Afghanistan's North - Police

A police officer and three civilians were injured in a bomb blast in Afghanistan's northern city of Kunduz, police spokesman Hijratullah Akbari told Sputnik

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) A police officer and three civilians were injured in a bomb blast in Afghanistan's northern city of Kunduz, police spokesman Hijratullah Akbari told Sputnik.

According to Akbari, the bomb was placed on a bicycle and detonated in Kunduz's Kuhna Frushi area.

The condition of all the injured persons is assessed as normal, the police spokesman added.

