KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) A police officer and three civilians were injured in a bomb blast in Afghanistan's northern city of Kunduz, police spokesman Hijratullah Akbari told Sputnik.

According to Akbari, the bomb was placed on a bicycle and detonated in Kunduz's Kuhna Frushi area.

The condition of all the injured persons is assessed as normal, the police spokesman added.