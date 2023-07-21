Police Officer Arrested, Charged With Foreign Interference on Behalf of China - RCMP

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) on Friday issued a statement that a retired officer has been arrested and charged with foreign interference on behalf of China

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2023) The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) on Friday issued a statement that a retired officer has been arrested and charged with foreign interference on behalf of China.

"An RCMP investigation has led to the arrest and charges against William Majcher, age 60, from Hong Kong. According to the investigation, Mr. Majcher allegedly used his knowledge and his extensive network of contacts in Canada to obtain intelligence or services to benefit the People's Republic of China," the RCMP statement said.

Majcher is being charged with two counts under the Security of Information Act: S.

22 R.S.C. - Preparatory acts for the benefit of a foreign entity, and S. 23 R.S.C. - Conspiracy, the statement said.

The retired officer is set to appear before a courthouse in the province of Quebec today by videoconference, the statement said.

The investigation into William Majcher was launched in 2021 by the Integrated National Security Enforcement Team over "suspicious activities" on behalf of China, the report added.

Majcher would have contributed to China's efforts at identifying individuals who would later be targeted by its alleged intimidation campaign against Chinese nationals in Canada, according to the report.