Police Officer Detained In Russia's Kursk Region For Sharing Secret Data With Kiev - FSB

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 03:56 PM

A police officer was detained in Russia's Kursk region for treason against the state, he is accused of sharing secret information with Ukraine's Security Service (SBU), the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2020) A police officer was detained in Russia's Kursk region for treason against the state, he is accused of sharing secret information with Ukraine's Security Service (SBU), the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Monday.

"As part of the initiated criminal probe into the crime described in Article 275 of the Russian Criminal Code (High Treason), the head of the Russian Interior Ministry's department in the Kursk region, police lieutenant colonel Dmitry Borzenkov, born in 1981, was detained by the Russian Federation's FSB," the security service said in a statement.

According to the FSB, Borzenkov was "involved in confidential cooperation with an SBU department." He "gathered and shared information constituting state secrets."

More Stories From World

