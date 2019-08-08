(@FahadShabbir)

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) A police officer died in a hospital on Wednesday after receiving a gunshot wound in a failed police assault on the residence of former Kyrgyz president Almazbek Atambayev, the country's Health Ministry said.

"A 'spetsnaz' officer was delivered in an extremely grave condition with a gunshot wound to the Bishkek center of traumatology and orthopedics. He was immediately taken for surgery, but he died despite applied intensive care measures," the ministry said.

Special-purpose police units attempted to storm Atambayev's residence outside the capital of Bishkek earlier in the day, using flashbang grenades and rubber bullets.

The most recent reports by local medics say that the number of wounded in clashes between police and Atambayev's supporters rose to 36 people.

Police have failed to detain the ex-president and left the territory of Atambaev's residence as his supporters repulsed the assault.

Meanwhile, the Kyrgyz security agencies have denied reports about police officers surrendering to Atambayev's supporters during the assault on his compound.