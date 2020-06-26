Police Officer Injured in Glasgow Incident, Suspect Shot - Assistant Chief Constable

A police officer was injured in an incident in Glasgow, a suspect was shot, Assistant Chief Constable Steve Johnson said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) A police officer was injured in an incident in Glasgow, a suspect was shot, Assistant Chief Constable Steve Johnson said Friday,

"Armed police officers attended the incident and I can confirm that a male suspect was shot by an armed officer," Johnson said in a statement quoted on the Police Scotland Twitter account.

"I would like to reassure the public that at this time we are not looking for anyone else in relation to this incident. I can also confirm that a police officer was injured while dealing with the incident and that officer is receiving treatment in hospital," Johnson said.