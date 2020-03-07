UrduPoint.com
Police Officer Killed In Blast In Afghanistan's Helmand Province - Authorities

A police officer in Lashkar Gah city in southwestern Afghanistan, the capital of Helmand province, was killed in an explosion on Saturday, the regional governor's spokesman, Omar Zwak, confirmed

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2020) A police officer in Lashkar Gah city in southwestern Afghanistan, the capital of Helmand province, was killed in an explosion on Saturday, the regional governor's spokesman, Omar Zwak, confirmed.

According to a Sputnik correspondent, the incident took place on Saturday morning, when the mine exploded in Lashkar Gah's Anbar Bagh area, killing the policeman.

It is still unknown who was behind the attack. The Taliban militant group has not yet commented on the incident.

Last Saturday, the Taliban and the United States signed a peace deal that stipulated, among other things, a withdrawal of foreign troops from the Afghan territory in exchange for guarantees that the country would not become a safe haven for terrorists.

The signing was preceded by a week-long period of violence reduction. However, the Taliban said earlier this week that it will continue its attacks against the Afghan forces in the wake of Kabul's refusal to release 5,000 Taliban prisoners.

