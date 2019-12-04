A bomb explosion killed on Wednesday a police officer in the southern Afghan city of Kandahar, a security source told Sputnik

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2019) A bomb explosion killed on Wednesday a police officer in the southern Afghan city of Kandahar, a security source told Sputnik.

The attack took place in the sixth police district of Kandahar, according to the source.

No group has taken responsibility for the incident yet.

The situation in Afghanistan escalated in the wake of the presidential election, which was held on September 28. The Taliban, which have been waging a war against the central government, vowed to disrupt the voting, but despite multiple attacks failed to do so.