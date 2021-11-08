UrduPoint.com

Police Officer Kills 4 Colleagues, Injures 3 In Shooting Attack In Central India - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 08th November 2021 | 02:50 PM

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2021) An officer of the Indian Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) opened fire at his colleagues overnight in the central state of Chhattisgarh, killing four of them and injuring three others, media reported on Monday.

The incident took place in the camp of the CRPF 50th battalion in Linganpalli village under Maraiguda police station at 3:15 a.m. local time (21:45 GMT on Sunday), the Indian NDTV broadcaster said.

According to preliminary information, constable Reetesh Ranjan fired at his colleagues with his service weapon, an AK-47 rifle, the broadcaster said, adding that the shooter was arrested.

An investigation has been launched into the shooting to establish its motive.

