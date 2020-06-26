UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Officer Reported Stabbed In 'serious Incident' In Glasgow

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 07:32 PM

Police officer reported stabbed in 'serious incident' in Glasgow

A police officer was reported to have been stabbed Friday, and several others injured, in a "serious incident" that shut down central Glasgow

Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :A police officer was reported to have been stabbed Friday, and several others injured, in a "serious incident" that shut down central Glasgow.

"We are aware of reports that a police officer has been stabbed in an incident in #Glasgow city centre," the Scottish Police Federation said. Eyewitnesses said four people were injured.

Related Topics

Injured Police Glasgow

Recent Stories

Daughter volunteers in UK care home to see her fat ..

4 minutes ago

ANP office bearers quit party office

4 minutes ago

UK shopping mall giant Intu collapses

4 minutes ago

Syed Tahir expresses sorrow on demise of Justice U ..

4 minutes ago

Theater Director Serebrennikov Denied Guilt to Avo ..

9 minutes ago

Major US Telecom Provider Joins Ad Boycott Against ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.