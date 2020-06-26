Police Officer Reported Stabbed In 'serious Incident' In Glasgow
Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 07:32 PM
A police officer was reported to have been stabbed Friday, and several others injured, in a "serious incident" that shut down central Glasgow
"We are aware of reports that a police officer has been stabbed in an incident in #Glasgow city centre," the Scottish Police Federation said. Eyewitnesses said four people were injured.