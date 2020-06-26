Police officer reported stabbed in 'serious incident' in Glasgow

A police officer was reported to have been stabbed Friday, and several others injured, in a "serious incident" that shut down central Glasgow

Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :A police officer was reported to have been stabbed Friday, and several others injured, in a "serious incident" that shut down central Glasgow.

"We are aware of reports that a police officer has been stabbed in an incident in #Glasgow city centre," the Scottish Police Federation said. Eyewitnesses said four people were injured.