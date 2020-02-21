UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Officer Seriously Injured In Ukraine Protests Against Arrival Of China Evacuees

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 01:31 PM

Police Officer Seriously Injured in Ukraine Protests Against Arrival of China Evacuees

A Ukrainian law enforcement officer was seriously injured during protests in central Ukraine against the placement of evacuees from China, as the demonstrators feared the spread of the novel coronavirus, officially dubbed COVID-19, Interior Minister Arsen Avakov said

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2020) A Ukrainian law enforcement officer was seriously injured during protests in central Ukraine against the placement of evacuees from China, as the demonstrators feared the spread of the novel coronavirus, officially dubbed COVID-19, Interior Minister Arsen Avakov said.

On Thursday, the Ukrainian authorities evacuated 73 people both Ukrainians and foreigners from China, which is currently plagued by an outbreak of the virus, with the plan to take them to the Interior Ministry's health center located in the Novy Sanzhary district of the Poltava Region. However, the initiative was met with outrage as locals greeted the evacuees by throwing stones and screaming at them, resulting in clashes with police.

"Nine policemen were hurt, one was seriously injured," Avakov said, according to the ministry.

The interior minister thanked the police, the emergency services and other agencies for their work in Novy Sanzhary, and mentioned punishing the detained rioters.

"We will decide their punishment," he added.

On December 31, the Chinese authorities reported an outbreak of pneumonia of an unknown origin in Wuhan. The cause was later determined to be a new type of coronavirus. It has since spread to more than 25 countries.

Related Topics

Injured Police Interior Ministry Ukraine Interior Minister China Wuhan Poltava December From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Saudi Air Defence intercepts Houthi ballistic miss ..

4 minutes ago

Stage actress quits 25-year old association with t ..

8 minutes ago

Captured AWOL Sergeant in Southern Kazakhstan Stol ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan highly concerned with the health conditio ..

3 minutes ago

Watchdog Accuses China of Systematic Harassment of ..

3 minutes ago

Local Press: The UAE’s gift of hope

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.