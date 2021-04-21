Police Officer Shoots Dead Black 16-Year-Old Girl in Columbus, Ohio - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) A police officer shot dead a 16-year-old black girl in Columbus, the US state of Ohio, and protesters began gathering outside the city's police building, local 10TV reported.

The police were called to the scene of the incident on Tuesday evening due to order violations.

According to the family of the killed Makhia Bryant, she called the police for help because of a fight between girls near her house.

Bryant reportedly died in hospital where she was taken in critical condition.