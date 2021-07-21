UrduPoint.com
Police Officer Shot Dead During Unrest Over Water Shortage In Iran's Southwest - Reports

Sumaira FH 19 seconds ago Wed 21st July 2021 | 07:20 PM

Police Officer Shot Dead During Unrest Over Water Shortage in Iran's Southwest - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) One police officer is dead and another one suffered a serious leg wound after protesters in Iran's southwestern province of Khuzestan opened fire on law enforcement, media reported.

Southwestern Iran was plunged into the water crisis after the worst drought in the past 50 years.

Tehran denies Western media reports about mass riots, looting, and shootouts over the water issues.

The latest reported attack took place in a Bandar Mahshahr suburb. The group of police officers was taken aback by the shooters, who opened fire on them from a rooftop, IRIB broadcaster said, citing local authorities.

The investigation is underway to identify and hold accountable those responsible.

