Police Officer Taken Hostage In Ukraine's Poltava Is Released - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 08:41 PM

Police Officer Taken Hostage in Ukraine's Poltava Is Released - Reports

The man who took a police officer hostage in Ukraine's Poltava has released him, the Obschestvennoye news portal reported on Thursday, citing a source

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) The man who took a police officer hostage in Ukraine's Poltava has released him, the Obschestvennoye news portal reported on Thursday, citing a source.

Earlier in the day, the Poltava region police reported that a man whom they wanted to detain for stealing a car was now threatening to detonate a grenade.

Later, the man took a police officer hostage and left the scene on a car provided by the police. His key demand was to escape criminal liability.

According to the news portal, the man released the hostage, left the car and hid in a forest in the Reshetylivka district. Police continue searches.

