KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) The man who took a police officer hostage in Ukraine's Poltava has released him, the Obschestvennoye news portal reported on Thursday, citing a source.

Earlier in the day, the Poltava region police reported that a man whom they wanted to detain for stealing a car was now threatening to detonate a grenade. Later, the man took a police officer hostage and left the scene on a car provided by the police. His key demand was to escape criminal liability.

According to the news portal, the man released the hostage, left the car and hid in a forest in the Reshetylivka district.

Police continue searches.

"The plotter left the car in the middle of the road and disappeared into the forest plantation. A special operation to detain the dangerous armed criminal is underway. The hostage was released. He is unharmed," the police wrote on Facebook.

In addition, the Poltava region police said that the national police opened a case under the articles of an attempt on the life of a law enforcement officer, taking a law enforcement officer hostage and illegal possession of ammunition.