Police Officer Who Shot Daunte Wright Released From Prison - Dept. of Corrections

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2023) Former Minneapolis police officer Kim Potter, who claimed that she mistook her gun for a taser when she shot and killed Daunte Wright, has been released from prison, the Minnesota Department of Corrections said on Monday.

"Potter was released at about 4 a.m. 'out of an abundance of caution' for Potter's safety," the Department of Corrections told NBC news. "The department confirmed Friday she would be released Monday from the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Shakopee, but declined to say what time due to security concerns.

"

Potter shot and killed Wright, a 20-year-old unarmed Black man, during a traffic stop near Minneapolis in April 2021. When the police officers ran his name in the database, they discovered Wright had a warrant for a misdemeanor weapons possession charge. The officers then ordered Wright out of his car, but he struggled with them and Wright shot him.

Potter was convicted of two counts of manslaughter and was sentenced to two years in prison. She served 16 months of her sentence.