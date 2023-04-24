UrduPoint.com

Police Officer Who Shot Daunte Wright Released From Prison - Dept. Of Corrections

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 24, 2023 | 08:40 PM

Police Officer Who Shot Daunte Wright Released From Prison - Dept. of Corrections

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2023) Former Minneapolis police officer Kim Potter, who claimed that she mistook her gun for a taser when she shot and killed Daunte Wright, has been released from prison, the Minnesota Department of Corrections said on Monday.

"Potter was released at about 4 a.m. 'out of an abundance of caution' for Potter's safety," the Department of Corrections told NBC news. "The department confirmed Friday she would be released Monday from the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Shakopee, but declined to say what time due to security concerns.

"

Potter shot and killed Wright, a 20-year-old unarmed Black man, during a traffic stop near Minneapolis in April 2021. When the police officers ran his name in the database, they discovered Wright had a warrant for a misdemeanor weapons possession charge. The officers then ordered Wright out of his car, but he struggled with them and Wright shot him.

Potter was convicted of two counts of manslaughter and was sentenced to two years in prison. She served 16 months of her sentence.

Related Topics

Police Car Traffic Man Minneapolis April From

Recent Stories

‘Ghada’ crowned winner of Mansour bin Zayed Fe ..

‘Ghada’ crowned winner of Mansour bin Zayed Festival Cup at Toulouse racecou ..

16 minutes ago
 EU Council adopts new rules on pay transparency

EU Council adopts new rules on pay transparency

31 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed lauds Saudi Arabia for evacuati ..

Abdullah bin Zayed lauds Saudi Arabia for evacuating UAE citizens from Sudan

1 hour ago
 Emirates Mars Mission unveils new Deimos observati ..

Emirates Mars Mission unveils new Deimos observations at EGU23, announces missio ..

1 hour ago
 Emirates to expand global network with launch of s ..

Emirates to expand global network with launch of services to Montréal in July

2 hours ago
 EWEC leading energy sector decarbonisation efforts ..

EWEC leading energy sector decarbonisation efforts and driving towards net zero

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.