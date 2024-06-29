Open Menu

Police Officer Wounded, 'attacker' Killed In Front Of Israeli Embassy In Belgrade: Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published June 29, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Police officer wounded, 'attacker' killed in front of Israeli embassy in Belgrade: Minister

Belgrade, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) A Serbian police officer on Saturday killed a man who shot him in the neck with a crossbow in front of the Israeli embassy in Belgrade, the Serbian interior minister said.

Around 11:00 am (0900 GMT) an "unknown person, whose identity is being determined, shot a member of the gendarmerie, who was on duty securing the Israeli embassy, from a crossbow and hit him in the neck", said Interior Minister Ivica Dacic.

The officer "used a weapon in self-defence and defeated the attacker, who died as a result of his injuries", he added in a statement.

Dacic said several people had been arrested for "prevention reasons" and that overall security had been stepped up in Belgrade.

"There is no doubt that this is a terrorist act directed against the Serbian state and a member of the gendarmerie," he said.

The wounded officer was undergoing surgery in hospital, he added, and special prosecutors had taken over the case.

Related Topics

Terrorist Police Interior Minister Died Man Belgrade From Weapon

Recent Stories

LHC orders PM office to direct all civil, military ..

LHC orders PM office to direct all civil, military agencies not to contact any j ..

6 minutes ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rain may affect South Afr ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rain may affect South Africa-India final match today

1 hour ago
 PTI once again accuses US of toppling elected govt ..

PTI once again accuses US of toppling elected govt through cipher

1 hour ago
 Tax fraud in Pakistan now will carry penalty of 5 ..

Tax fraud in Pakistan now will carry penalty of 5 to 10 years jail

2 hours ago
 Solar energy big relief amid inflated electricity ..

Solar energy big relief amid inflated electricity bills

2 hours ago
 ‘Pakistan wants good ties with US on basis of mu ..

‘Pakistan wants good ties with US on basis of mutual respect’

2 hours ago
Actor Rashid Mahmood cries over inflated electrici ..

Actor Rashid Mahmood cries over inflated electricity bill

3 hours ago
 There is absolutely no room for extremism in Pakis ..

There is absolutely no room for extremism in Pakistan. Khawaja Rameez Hasan

4 hours ago
 Malala renews call for Gaza easefire

Malala renews call for Gaza easefire

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 June 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 June 2024

9 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa to face India ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa to face India in final match tomorrow

18 hours ago

More Stories From World