- Home
- World
- Police officer wounded, 'attacker' killed in front of Israeli embassy in Belgrade: Minister
Police Officer Wounded, 'attacker' Killed In Front Of Israeli Embassy In Belgrade: Minister
Umer Jamshaid Published June 29, 2024 | 05:40 PM
Belgrade, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) A Serbian police officer on Saturday killed a man who shot him in the neck with a crossbow in front of the Israeli embassy in Belgrade, the Serbian interior minister said.
Around 11:00 am (0900 GMT) an "unknown person, whose identity is being determined, shot a member of the gendarmerie, who was on duty securing the Israeli embassy, from a crossbow and hit him in the neck", said Interior Minister Ivica Dacic.
The officer "used a weapon in self-defence and defeated the attacker, who died as a result of his injuries", he added in a statement.
Dacic said several people had been arrested for "prevention reasons" and that overall security had been stepped up in Belgrade.
"There is no doubt that this is a terrorist act directed against the Serbian state and a member of the gendarmerie," he said.
The wounded officer was undergoing surgery in hospital, he added, and special prosecutors had taken over the case.
Recent Stories
LHC orders PM office to direct all civil, military agencies not to contact any j ..
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rain may affect South Africa-India final match today
PTI once again accuses US of toppling elected govt through cipher
Tax fraud in Pakistan now will carry penalty of 5 to 10 years jail
Solar energy big relief amid inflated electricity bills
‘Pakistan wants good ties with US on basis of mutual respect’
Actor Rashid Mahmood cries over inflated electricity bill
There is absolutely no room for extremism in Pakistan. Khawaja Rameez Hasan
Malala renews call for Gaza easefire
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 June 2024
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa to face India in final match tomorrow
More Stories From World
-
Tense France goes to polls as far-right scents power35 seconds ago
-
Mongolia ruling party wins reduced majority in vote dominated by graft40 minutes ago
-
Verstappen resists Norris attack to win Austrian GP sprint race1 hour ago
-
At least 30 killed in Kenya anti-government protests: HRW2 hours ago
-
Gazans living in 'unbearable' conditions: UNRWA2 hours ago
-
Pezeshkian, Iran's sole reformist candidate2 hours ago
-
Pogacar favourite as Tour de France sets off from Florence2 hours ago
-
Clashes, arrests mark start of German far-right AfD congress2 hours ago
-
Saeed Jalili, anti-West candidate in Iran presidency runoff2 hours ago
-
Rwanda-backed M23 rebels seize key town in east DRC: official2 hours ago
-
Far right scents power as tense France braces for snap vote3 hours ago
-
Maritime Silk Road Port Cooperation Forum held in Ningbo to forge vision on development of port and ..3 hours ago