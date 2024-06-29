Police officer wounded, 'attacker' killed in front of Israeli embassy in Belgrade: Minister

Belgrade, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) A Serbian police officer on Saturday killed a man who shot him in the neck with a crossbow in front of the Israeli embassy in Belgrade, the Serbian interior minister said.

Around 11:00 am (0900 GMT) an "unknown person, whose identity is being determined, shot a member of the gendarmerie, who was on duty securing the Israeli embassy, from a crossbow and hit him in the neck", said Interior Minister Ivica Dacic.

The officer "used a weapon in self-defence and defeated the attacker, who died as a result of his injuries", he added in a statement.

Dacic said several people had been arrested for "prevention reasons" and that overall security had been stepped up in Belgrade.

"There is no doubt that this is a terrorist act directed against the Serbian state and a member of the gendarmerie," he said.

The wounded officer was undergoing surgery in hospital, he added, and special prosecutors had taken over the case.