Police Officers In Arkansas Suspended After Use Of Force During Arrest

Muhammad Irfan Published August 22, 2022 | 09:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2022) An investigation has been opened into the use of physical force by three police officers in the US city of Mulberry in Arkansas, the state police said.

"The Arkansas State Police has opened an investigation into the use of force by two Crawford Country sheriff's deputies and a Mulberry police officer in the arrest of a South Carolina man," the police said in a Sunday statement, adding that "the state police investigation will be limited to the use of physical force by the deputies and police officer."

The incident occurred at 10:40 a. m. local time (15:40 GMT on Sunday) outside a Crawford County convenience store in Mulberry, according to police. A video circulated by US media showed three officers pinning a person down and repeatedly punching and kicking him in the head and body.

The man was transported to a local hospital for treatment and was later released and jailed, the Arkansas State Police said.

"(Randall) Worcester is charged with 2nd degree battery, resisting arrest, refusal to submit, possessing an instrument of crime, criminal trespass, criminal mischief, terroristic threatening, and 2nd degree assault," the police said.

The Crawford Co. Sheriff's Office said in a Sunday statement that the three police officers involved in the incident were placed on leave.

"In reference to the video circulating social media, we have requested that Arkansas State Police conduct the investigation and the deputies have been suspended pending the outcome of the investigation," the sheriff's office said.

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson said on social media on Sunday that he had discussed the incident with the state police.

"I have spoken with Col. Bill Bryant of the Arkansas State Police and the local arrest incident in Crawford County will be investigated pursuant to the video evidence and the request of the prosecuting attorney," Hutchinson said.

Once the investigation is complete, the Crawford County prosecuting attorney will determine whether the use of force by the police officers was consistent with Arkansas laws.

