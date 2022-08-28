Police Officers Injured During Rally in Support of Argentine Vice President - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2022) Seven law enforcement officers were injured during demonstrations in support of Argentina's Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner, who has been accused of corruption, media report.

On August 22, a Federal prosecutor requested that Kirchner, a former president, should be jailed for 12 years and prohibited from holding public office indefinitely amid corruption allegations. People gathered in front of the vice president's house after the prosecutor's request, to express support for Kirchner, and have been protesting ever since.

TN tv reported on Saturday that seven police officers were injured during yet another demonstration in support of the vice president.

Law enforcement officers used a water cannon to disperse the crowd of people who tried to break through the police cordon at Kirchner's house on Saturday, according to local media reports.

TN TV said that at least four people were detained.

Kirshner is accused of abusing her authority to steer public contracts to Lazaro Antonio Baez, who owns a construction company, during her presidency.