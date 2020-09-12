UrduPoint.com
Police Officers Injured In Clashes With Kurdish Activists In Northwestern Germany- Reports

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 12th September 2020 | 12:16 AM

Police Officers Injured in Clashes With Kurdish Activists in Northwestern Germany- Reports

Several police officers have been injured in clashes with Kurdish activists in northwestern Germany's state of Lower Saxony, the German Bild newspaper reported on Friday, citing local police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2020) Several police officers have been injured in clashes with Kurdish activists in northwestern Germany's state of Lower Saxony, the German Bild newspaper reported on Friday, citing local police.

According to the media outlet, the incident took place on Thursday at the Bardowick train station when more than 80 young Kurdish people were stopped on the train from Luneburg to Hamburg.

The police claimed that the activists did not buy train tickets and attacked the inspectors.

The clashes continued on Friday, as a result of which several law enforcement officers received "minor injuries," the newspaper noted, citing Luneburg police.

According to the law enforcement agency, 80 people have been identified, while the inspection showed that some of them were staying in Germany illegally. The police launched criminals cases into the incident.

