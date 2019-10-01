Police Officers Suffer Burns as Hong Kong Protesters Use Corrosive Fluid - Police

Police officers and journalists in Hong Kong have suffered burns as antigovernmental protesters have used corrosive fluid, Hong Kong Police said on Tuesday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2019) Police officers and journalists in Hong Kong have suffered burns as antigovernmental protesters have used corrosive fluid, Hong Kong Police said on Tuesday.

Over the past months, Hong Kong has faced waves of rallies against now-withdrawn amendments to its extradition law, which proposed extraditing fugitives to mainland China. These protests have often turned violent.

"Rioters have used corrosive fluid in Tuen Mun area, injuring multiple Police officers and reporters. The Police strongly condemn the violent acts and appeal to members of the public to mind their personal safety," the police said in a statement on Facebook.

The Facebook post included several photos showing a police officer's uniform corroded by some caustic liquid, and a police officer's burns, resembling acid burns.

In early September, the controversial extradition bill was formally withdrawn but protesters continued rallying, demanding universal suffrage, an end to legal procedures against fellow demonstrators and an investigation into alleged police violence. The law enforcers strongly deny any claims of disproportionate use of force.

Meanwhile, Hong King Chief Executive Carrie Lam has arrived in Beijing for celebrations marking the 70th anniversary of the founding of China. During the celebrations, Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged that the country would remain committed to the so-called one country, two systems principles regarding Hong Kong.