Police Officers to be Deployed Overnight Nearby Hospital Where Navalny is Treated

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2020) Police officers deployed nearby the Charite hospital in Berlin, where Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny is being treated, told Sputnik on Saturday that they will stay at their position overnight.

At the moment, there are two police minibuses near the hospital, and another one near the entrance to the emergency unit. The police are patrolling the area, and a group of law enforcement officers is standing near the hospital's central entrance.

"We will be here all night.

Yes, this is connected to the hospitalization of Navalny," police officers said.

The 44-year-old blogger fell ill on a flight from Tomsk to Moscow and was taken to a hospital in the Siberian city of Omsk, where he went into a coma on Thursday. His family and friends asked for him to be transported to a Berlin clinic. He was airlifted to Germany and admitted to the Charite hospital earlier on Saturday. Navalny's transportation to Germany was organized by the Berlin-based Cinema for Peace Foundation.