Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 17th January 2021 | 12:50 AM

Police Operation at Frankfurt Airport Over - Law Enforcement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2021) The Frankfurt Airport Police announced finishing the operation at the airport, which was launched over suspicious luggage that was later inspected and found to be of no threat.

"The operation at Frankfurt Airport is over. The sealed-off areas [of the airport] are gradually reopened by the police," the law enforcement agency said in a statement.

