MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) French police are carrying out an operation in two districts of the eastern city of Dijon, a recent source of violent clashes between members of a local Maghreb community and Chechen immigrants, the local police department announced on Friday.

"Following the events that have occurred in recent days in the Dijon area, a police operation is underway in Les Gresilles and Chenove districts of Dijon. The prefect [of the region] is overseeing the operation from the police station," the prefecture of the Cote-d'Or department wrote on Twitter.

The unrest in Dijon broke out on June 12, when a group of Chechen immigrants gathered in the city to take revenge on local Maghreb community members over an attack on a Chechen teenager. Violent clashes between the two communities lasted for four days and were accompanied by a series of detentions and arrests by police.

According to media reports, representatives of both communities subsequently agreed to stop the violence on Wednesday. Nevertheless, police continue to investigate the incident.