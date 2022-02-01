Police Operation Underway in Hamburg Due to Armed Teenager in School

(@imziishan)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) The police in Germany's Hamburg said they were conducting a major operation after an armed teenager had allegedly entered one of the city's schools.

There is a "major police operation" in the district of Jenfeld, the police said on Twitter.

"The area around the school is blocked," the police said, stressing that, presumably, "a teenager armed with a firearm entered the school building."

The police then said it was unclear whether the armed person had actually entered the school or walked past it.

The school building is currently being searched by special units, they said.