UrduPoint.com

Police Operation Underway In Hamburg Due To Armed Teenager In School

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) Published February 01, 2022 | 05:25 PM

Police Operation Underway in Hamburg Due to Armed Teenager in School

The police in Germany's Hamburg said they were conducting a major operation after an armed teenager had allegedly entered one of the city's schools

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) The police in Germany's Hamburg said they were conducting a major operation after an armed teenager had allegedly entered one of the city's schools.

There is a "major police operation" in the district of Jenfeld, the police said on Twitter.

"The area around the school is blocked," the police said, stressing that, presumably, "a teenager armed with a firearm entered the school building."

The police then said it was unclear whether the armed person had actually entered the school or walked past it.

The school building is currently being searched by special units, they said.

Related Topics

Police Twitter Germany Hamburg

Recent Stories

French Gov't Spokesman Says Putin-Macron Meeting P ..

French Gov't Spokesman Says Putin-Macron Meeting Possible in Near Future

5 minutes ago
 Russian Troops Deployed Over 6000-Mile Afield to T ..

Russian Troops Deployed Over 6000-Mile Afield to Test Union State Combat Readine ..

6 minutes ago
 UK PM Johnson safe for now, but future in jeopardy ..

UK PM Johnson safe for now, but future in jeopardy over 'partygate'

6 minutes ago
 EU's Von Der Leyen Calls For Swift OK of Ukraine A ..

EU's Von Der Leyen Calls For Swift OK of Ukraine Aid Package For $675.9Mln Disbu ..

7 minutes ago
 Russia Ready to Cooperate With Any Prime Minister ..

Russia Ready to Cooperate With Any Prime Minister Elected by Hungarian People - ..

7 minutes ago
 200 policemen from Mohmand district complete two-m ..

200 policemen from Mohmand district complete two-month training

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>