Police Operation Underway in Montreal After Reported Hostage Situation - Police

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2020) A police operation is underway in Montreal, the city's police service (SPVM) said in a statement on Friday amid reports of a hostage situation near Ubisoft's offices.

"There is an ongoing police operation at the corner of Saint-Laurent and St-Viateur. We ask people to avoid the area," the SPVM said via Twitter.

The SPVM also said that it will provide details about the situation as they become available.