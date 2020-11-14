Police Operation Underway In Montreal After Reported Hostage Situation - Police
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 14th November 2020 | 01:00 AM
TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2020) A police operation is underway in Montreal, the city's police service (SPVM) said in a statement on Friday amid reports of a hostage situation near Ubisoft's offices.
"There is an ongoing police operation at the corner of Saint-Laurent and St-Viateur. We ask people to avoid the area," the SPVM said via Twitter.
The SPVM also said that it will provide details about the situation as they become available.