Police Operation Underway In Paris To Provide Shelter For People Residing In Illegal Camp

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 01:43 PM

Paris police department is conducting an operation to provide shelter for residents of an illegally-erected camp in the 12th district of the French capital, the prefecture said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) Paris police department is conducting an operation to provide shelter for residents of an illegally-erected camp in the 12th district of the French capital, the prefecture said on Wednesday.

"Operation underway in # Paris12 this morning for the shelter of the occupants of a camp installed in the Van-Gogh and Chalon tunnels as well as along the Boulevard de Bercy," the Paris prefecture tweeted.

The district contains the Finance Ministry and the Bastille Opera House, the second� largest building in the city.

According to the prefecture, the operation is being conducted peacefully, with law enforcement forces providing "an accommodation solution" to each of the residents of the illegal camp.

